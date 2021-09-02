Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Elderly dog still loves life, is loved

Lisa Kelley is away this week. Writing in her stead is her dog, Baxter:

I am grateful to again be afforded the opportunity to address my admirers in earnest, rather than the occasional mention given by Owner Dear. As those who have frequented this column know, my allowances at the keyboard are few despite my astute abilities with the written word.

When so rarely given a platform from which to speak, one must carefully weigh the subject matter on which to expound. The culinary delicacy of cured meats has long been a favorite of mine. However, given Owner Dear's recent column relating my infirmity, I feel it necessary to channel the late Samuel Clemens and state that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated. True, my aged body has fallen into disrepair, but I can attest that Owner Dear's physique isn't what it once was, and I don't hear calls of her impending demise.

Am I less convenient now than as a pup? Is my gait molasses slow ascending the stairs? Does Mr. J. Quincy Magoo have better vision than I? If you cut me, do I not bleed? All right, perhaps that last part is a bit much, but my penultimate point being, have I lived so long to no longer be of use? Have I outlived ... my welcome?

I admit that time has changed the view along life's road, but more in the way others see me than in the way I see myself. Age has changed nothing that truly matters to me. Sure, I miss chasing midsized rodents of pestilence in the Bentonville cemetery, but I can still burrow on the sofa with Owner Dear. I miss long hikes on sunny days in Devil's Den, but I am still warmed by the arms of someone who loves me fiercely. I am unable to do many things, but my ability to love and be loved has not waned.

A friend of Owner Dear's has met challenges with age lately. While he enjoys good health, his eyesight and reflexes have wisely caused him to set aside his beloved RVing and piloting of small aircraft. The loss of activities which meld with one's identity is a dagger. Yet he knows, as do I, that good remains.

My life has been -- and is -- splendid. I am fed breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner 1, dinner 2, dinner 3 and nightcap, with snacks interspersed to ensure I am not afflicted with the Missed-Meal Colic. Owner Dear decides when, where and what I eat, and when and where I relieve myself (though sometimes I beat her to the punch). Furless beings are inclined to lament their loss of autonomy. I tend to believe we merely enjoyed the charade that soothed us into thinking we ever held the steering wheel.

I hear Owner Dear approaching to take me to the garden. After I conduct my business, I will search for her and find her, or she will find me, and it will feel so nice to be held again.

Just like when I was young.