Body found in woods, Hot Springs police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:12 a.m.
The body of a person was found in a wooded area in Hot Springs on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Grand Avenue around 7:20 p.m. in reference to a dead person in the woods, according to a news release from Hot Springs police.

Authorities said a person walking along the road detected a strong odor and entered the woodline, where he found the body. The release didn’t indicate whether the had been identified.

Police asked anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Plummer at (501) 321-6789 ext. 6716.

