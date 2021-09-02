Missing hiker in Ozark National Forest found, sheriff says

A hiker missing since Monday near Hawksbill Crag in the Ozark National Forest of Newton County has been found alive and well, authorities said Wednesday.

Theresa Beshara-Cox went for a hike about 5:30 a.m. Monday, said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

She didn't return by Monday afternoon as expected, according to a Facebook post from the Buffalo National River.

"She got lost," Wheeler said in a text message Wednesday. "It was great work on her part. She found her way out to the road. She is uninjured and ready to be home. I have her with me and we are headed to reunite her with her family."

Beshara-Cox's voter registration indicates that she lives in Marble Falls.

Wheeler said rescue workers from three states and several Arkansas counties had headed to the rugged area around Hawksbill Crag to assist with the search. He said a helicopter was also used.

The National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Harrison Fire Department and other volunteers coordinated the search and rescue effort, according to the Facebook post.

Hawksbill Crag, also known as Whitaker Point, is on a scenic bluff and is one of the most popular spots in the Ozark Mountains. It is 46 miles north of Clarksville.