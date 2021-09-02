NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

NOTE Race winners are listed in parentheses.

May 29 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

June 5 B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (AJ Allmendinger)

June 12 Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (Kyle Busch)

June 19 Tennessee Lottery 250 (Kyle Busch)

June 27 Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Austin Cindric)

July 3 Henry 180 (Kyle Busch)

July 10 Credit Karma Money 250 (Kyle Busch)

July 17 Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 7 Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (Ty Gibbs)

Aug. 14 Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 21 New Holland 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 27 Wawa 250 (Justin Haley)

SATURDAY Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 17 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Fort Worth

Oct. 23 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 30 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Avondale, Ariz.