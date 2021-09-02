Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Rogers

• Myra Martinez, 28, of 2070 Crystal Court in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and aggravated assault. Martinez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Terrance Deans, 29, of 2948 Singletree Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with financial identity fraud. Deans was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jose Rodriguez, 63, of 707 Andy St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Rodriguez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

U.S. Marshals Service

• Zchan Willis, 45, of 1911 Theodore Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and domestic battering. Willis was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.