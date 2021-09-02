100 years ago

Sept. 2, 1921

FORT SMITH -- Harvey Coogan, who jumped bonds of $10,000 here for his appearance at the last term of Circuit Court, has been arrested in Houston, Texas. The arrest was due to Coogan's vanity. He had some photographs taken in Galveston, Texas, to show his friends the good time he was having. The photos do not show Coogan to be the invalid he tried to convince Judge Brizzolara and a jury in the Circuit Court to believe he was when he was brought in court last June on a stretcher. Coogan was convicted on charges of burglary and grand larceny, and allowed to remain on bond after the jury returned its verdict. He recovered rapidly after his conviction, and when time came for him to be sentenced, it was discovered he had left the city.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1971

• Frank Madrid, 24, grandson of Mrs. Dora Brown of North Little Rock, is a member of the cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar", to be presented in concert form at the Coliseum at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Then known as Frank Howard, Madrid, the son of Mrs. Nonella Jackson of Portland, Ore., attended Scipio A. Jones High School in North Little Rock before moving at age 13 to Portland, where he graduated from high school in 1965. He spent three months in Tokyo, Japan, in 1967 as a choreographer and returned to Hollywood, where he has worked since. While at Little Rock, he will reside with an aunt, Mrs. Bethel L. Green.

25 years ago

Sept. 2, 1996

SUMMIT -- A man who authorities say waited with a gun outside the police chief's house was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted capital murder, state police said. Chester Eaton, 41, was arrested after he voluntarily went with law officers to the Marion County sheriff's office and was interviewed, said David Lafferty, an Arkansas State Police investigator. Lafferty said he and sheriff's investigator Roger Lowery confiscated a 12-gauge shotgun from Eaton's house in Summit. Thursday morning, Lafferty said, a man believed to be Eaton sat holding a gun outside the house of Police Chief Timothy R. Marion. A neighbor called Marion, 31, and told him someone was outside his house, Lafferty said, but Marion didn't see anybody. He said Marion was told early that morning that Eaton had said he intended to shoot the police chief.

10 years ago

Sept. 2, 2011

• A grass fire that burned more than 400 acres in Scott and Sebastian counties Wednesday burned an unoccupied house in rural Scott County and threatened several others. Four vehicles, including two hay-baling tractors, burned in the wind-driven fire and some homes were dealt minor heat damage, said Fire Chief Donnie Adkins of the Northwest Scott County Volunteer Fire Department. He said 50 to 100 round bales of hay burned in the fire. Also, 20 homes scattered around the area in northern Scott County were evacuated for several hours because of the fire, but firefighters kept flames from damaging them, Adkins said.