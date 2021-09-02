Little Rock Central High parent accused of showing gun on campus

A Central High School student’s parent was arrested Thursday after reportedly showing a gun during a confrontation at the campus, school officials said.

In a message sent out to parents, Principal Nancy Rousseau said the altercation took place when students from another school approached a student from Central, and the parent displayed a gun.

“Our Safety and Security team as well as our School Resource Officers from the LRPD took immediate action and secured the weapon and took the parent into custody,” Rousseau said.

The students from the other campus left the scene but will face disciplinary action from the district and the law, Rousseau added. The message didn’t specify what sort of disciplinary action would be taken.

District spokesperson Pamela Smith declined to comment on the nature of the disciplinary action, citing privacy concerns.

According to Smith, the school did not go on lockdown because the confrontation occurred before classes began.