Pea Ridge board mandates masks for all at school

PEA RIDGE -- Face coverings will be required for students, teachers, staff and visitors at Pea Ridge schools beginning today, following an emotionally charged special School Board meeting Wednesday evening.

The policy means all students kindergarten through 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools.

The meeting, called Wednesday morning, was held to a nearly full audience, the majority of which were parents in opposition to a mask mandate.

Superintendent Keith Martin shared data, which he said is available on the school's website, showing an increase over the first two weeks of school of daily positive cases and students absent due to quarantine from close contact.

Board president Jeff Neil said that as of 5:26 p.m. he had received more than 100 emails from parents of students about the proposed mask mandate -- 37 were opposed to the mandate and 70 were in favor of it.

Board member Jeff Neil made the motion to approve Martin's recommendation. Board member Jenny Wood, after discussion, seconded the motion. Neil, Wood and Sandy Button voted in favor of the mask mandate, though each spoke to the difficulty of the decision. Board member John Dye voted against the mandate and received applause from persons in the room.

Board member Mindy Cawthon was absent.