Pick Up Where You Play cleanup kicks off in Rogers

ROGERS -- Those enjoying nature in Rogers parks this fall are being encouraged to pick up some litter while they're at it.

The annual Pick Up Where You Play project kicked off Wednesday at the Railyard Bike Park and will continue through Oct. 31.

Eight green bins with instructions, trash bags and gloves are placed throughout the city so people can pick up trash wherever they are, according to Robert Porter, president of the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers, which is partnering with a number of other area organizations for the project.

Pick Up Where You Play is part of the larger annual statewide cleanup hosted by the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission, according to Trish Ouei, an urban stormwater educator for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Extension Office.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful has been hosting a cleanup event in Rogers for about five years, but this year there will be 13 additional one-day cleanups spread across Northwest Arkansas, she said.

Participants in the cleanup events will have a chance to enter to win a fishing trip for two on Beaver Lake, sponsored by Beaver Water District and E&C Striper Guides, Porter and Ouei said.

Rogers sits at a high point in the area, so all of the litter washes downstream into Beaver Lake and Lake Atalanta, Porter said.

While sediment is the top polluter of local waterways, litter is a large problem, Ouei said. Not only is trash unsightly, but it can cause problems for wildlife and clog storm drains, she said. Cigarette butts, for example, may be eaten by fish after they are mistaken for worms or bugs.

"It's harming our city infrastructure as well as our wildlife in our area," Ouei said.

Individuals and groups are invited to take part in the project. Picking up litter can be a great family activity, Porter said. Parents can pick up litter while their children play on the playground or better yet, encourage their kids to help out, he said.

"Chances are they will carry that through the rest of their lives if they get started when they are young," he said.

While the amount of litter may seem overwhelming, if each person picks up a few pieces it will make a difference, Porter said.

"Every piece that someone picks up and removes is a piece that we don't have to go get out of Lake Atalanta or Beaver Lake," he said.

For a schedule of additional Pick Up Where You Play events in Northwest Arkansas, visit uaex.uada.edu/nwastormwater .

Supplies include Wednesday Sept. 1 2021 gloves and trash bags for picking up litter in the Pick Up Where You Play community cleanup. Go to nwaonline.com/210902Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)