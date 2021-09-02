Pine Bluff woman killed, 3 injured in I-40 crash, troopers say

A Pine Bluff woman was killed and three people were injured in a rear-end crash on Interstate 40 in Conway Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.

A 37-year-old Little Rock man was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot east at approximately 4:21 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle struck the rear of a 2020 Ford van headed the same direction, causing the van to rotate clockwise before coming to a final rest on the left shoulder of the interstate, the report states.

The Honda crossed all lanes of traffic before striking the right guardrail and overturning, before coming to a final rest under an overpass, troopers said.

The injured were transported to local hospitals for treatment, troopers said. Passenger La’tiya Jenkins, 36, was killed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 404 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.