Quebe Sisters concert in Hot Springs Village postponed until next year

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:05 p.m.
The Quebe Sisters. From left: Sophia, Grace and Hulda Quebe.

A Tuesday concert by The Quebe Sisters at the Woodlands Auditorium in Hot Springs Village has been rescheduled.

The concert was listed in today’s “Live Music in Arkansas.”

The show by the Quebe Sisters, a Dallas-based progressive Western swing band, has been postponed until April 26, 2022. The concert is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County, Cedar Mountain Club.

According to a news release, all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. For more information, contact the Hot Springs Village parks and recreation department at (501) 922-0322, extension 2310, or email jrocha@hsvpoa.org. Refund requests will be accepted through Sept. 30.

