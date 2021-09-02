Siloam Springs student wins scholarship

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs resident Elijah Coffey has been selected for the University of Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship for $2,500.

Coffey was selected from more than 1,000 to receive a University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship and plans to attend Pittsburg State University to study to be an automotive technician, according to a press release from the University of Aftermarket Foundation.

The foundation provides funding for aftermarket educational programs, research and scholarships, the release states.

Through its grant program, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and other donors and organizations will award more than 300 scholarships in 2021 and has awarded more than 4,000 since the beginning of the program in 1995, the release states.