Sportsboard

COLLEGE SOCCER

Tuesday: UAPB 10, Central Baptist College 0

UAPB (1-3): Goals by Natalie Freeman (3), Iyanah Hicks (3) Erin Fite, Madison Hernandez, Jackie Stokes, Alondra Lepe; assists by Hicks (3), Stokes, Hernandez and Fite Central Baptist (0-4): Held to one shot all game

SCHEDULE TODAY

College football

Southern Nazarene (Okla.) at UAM, 6 p.m.

Prep tennis

Texarkana at White Hall, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

Arkansas State at UAPB, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

College volleyball

Billiken Invitational at St. Louis: UAPB vs. Murray State, 3:30 p.m.

Missouri S&T Invitational at Rolla, Mo.: UAM vs. Upper Iowa, 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Missouri Western State, 7 p.m.

Prep football

Warren at White Hall, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

College football

Lane College (Tenn.) at UAPB, 6 p.m.

College volleyball

Billiken Invitational at St. Louis: UAPB at Saint Louis, noon; UAPB vs. Arkansas State, 5 p.m. Missouri S&T Invitational at Rolla, Mo.: UAM at Missouri S&T, 10:30 a.m.; UAM vs. Purdue-Northwest, 4 p.m.

Women’s college soccer

UAPB at Lyon College, 2 p.m.