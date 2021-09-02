State briefs

SOCCER

UA match rescheduled for Monday

The University of Arkansas' match against Stephen F. Austin has been rescheduled from Sunday to Monday because of covid-19 issues within the Lumberjacks team.

The Razorbacks will now host Stephen F. Austin for a noon start on Labor Day at Razorback Field, according to a release from Arkansas. Stephen F. Austin canceled its match slated for today at Oklahoma State due to covid-19 protocols.

All tickets purchased for Sunday's game will be honored at the gates Monday. The match will be streamed live on SEC Network-Plus.

Arkansas (1-2) is coming off a 2-0 win over No. 24 BYU on Monday evening. Junior forward Anna Podojil accounted for both goals in the home opener. Goalkeeper Hannah Warner added five saves to notch the shutout.

Stephen F. Austin is 1-2-1 after a 2-1 win over Texas State on Sunday.

-- Paul Boyd

FOOTBALL

Hendrix College's season opener canceled

Hendrix College saw its season opener at Austin (Texas) canceled Wednesday because of a combination of positive covid-19 cases and quarantines within the Roos program.

The game, which was scheduled for 1 p.m. Central on Saturday in Sherman, Texas, will not be rescheduled and will be scored as a no-contest.

The Warriors will now start their season Sept. 11 against Wisconsin-River Falls at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU picked to sweep Sun Belt

The Arkansas State University men's and women's cross country teams were picked to win Sun Belt Conference titles in the preseason coaches poll released Wednesday.

The ASU men share the top spot in the poll with Appalachian State with 91 points. Arkansas State received four first-place votes, while Appalachian State got three. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men finished with 43 points and were sixth in the poll.

The ASU women received seven first-place votes and finished with 139 points, three points more than Appalachian State, which received five first-place votes. UALR finished with 56 points and was eighth in the poll.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services