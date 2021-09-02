Sections
Super Quiz: Anthropology

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. The two major divisions of anthropology are biological and ----------.

  2. Some consider "Eskimo" an offensive designation. This five-letter term is preferred.

  3. Three-letter term for the site of an archeological excavation.

  4. On what material might you find a petroglyph?

  5. Two-word term for a family unit of two parents and their children.

  6. Piltdown Man was proven to be a --------. (Four or five letter word.)

  7. Margaret Mead wrote "Coming of Age in ----------" (1928).

  8. The study of material remains of past human life and activities.

  9. The belief in the existence of spirits that inhabit natural objects and phenomena.

ANSWERS:

  1. Cultural

  2. Inuit

  3. Dig

  4. Rock

  5. Nuclear family

  6. Hoax or fraud

  7. Samoa

  8. Archaeology

  9. Animism

