Super Quiz: Anthropology

The two major divisions of anthropology are biological and ----------.
Some consider "Eskimo" an offensive designation. This five-letter term is preferred.
Three-letter term for the site of an archeological excavation.
On what material might you find a petroglyph?
Two-word term for a family unit of two parents and their children.
Piltdown Man was proven to be a --------. (Four or five letter word.)
Margaret Mead wrote "Coming of Age in ----------" (1928).
The study of material remains of past human life and activities.
The belief in the existence of spirits that inhabit natural objects and phenomena.
ANSWERS:
Cultural
Inuit
Dig
Rock
Nuclear family
Hoax or fraud
Samoa
Archaeology
Animism