Super Quiz: Anthropology

The two major divisions of anthropology are biological and ----------.

Some consider "Eskimo" an offensive designation. This five-letter term is preferred.

Three-letter term for the site of an archeological excavation.

On what material might you find a petroglyph?

Two-word term for a family unit of two parents and their children.

Piltdown Man was proven to be a --------. (Four or five letter word.)

Margaret Mead wrote "Coming of Age in ----------" (1928).

The study of material remains of past human life and activities.