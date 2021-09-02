Sections
Three Narcan doses required after Fort Smith officer fentanyl exposure

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A generous supply of Narcan was cited as helping save a police officer's life Wednesday.

Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell wrote in a news release Wednesday an officer became unresponsive after coming into contact with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, about 2 p.m. during a multiagency narcotics investigation. The officer, whose name wasn't released, was given two doses of Narcan nasal spray, and although it didn't produce the "desired results," that changed when they received a third dose intravenously.

The officer is recovering after being taken to a local hospital, according to Mitchell.

"We are grateful for this outcome, especially knowing the tragic possibilities of a fentanyl exposure," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Smith provided the department a $15,840 grant in August 2020 that has allowed it to equip its officers and detectives with Narcan.

