TRAVELERS 4, WIND SURGE 3

A throwing error by Wichita pitcher Erik Manoah allowed Kaden Polcovich to score in the eighth inning Wednesday, giving the Arkansas Travelers a victory over the North Division-leading Wind Surge in front of 2,572 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

An RBI double from Roy Morales in the third inning and an RBI groundout by Jermaine Palacios in the fourth gave Wichita a 2-0 lead. Jack Larsen's single to left field scored Patrick Frick in the fifth inning to cut the lead in half before Spencer Steer's sacrifice fly scored Morales to make it 3-1. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double to right field in the seventh inning, scoring Frick and Larsen to tie the game before Manoah's error in the eighth.

Larsen finished 2 for 4 and was the only Travelers player with more than one hit. Reliever Michael Stryffeler (3-4) earned the victory after allowing 1 hit with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over the final 2 innings.