Tyson offers prizes in vaccination push

Tyson Foods is holding weekly drawings for $10,000 for vaccinated poultry plant workers at company facilities in Northwest Arkansas.

The company has been offering cash incentives for workers who choose to get a covid-19 vaccination. Tyson added the chance at a bigger cash award as part of the "vaccination rewards sweepstakes."

Tyson and other meat producers are struggling with absenteeism and turnover due, in part, to the spread of the delta variant, which has led to increased U.S. hospitalizations. In response, large companies have issued mandates and offered incentives to get employees vaccinated.

About 72% of Tyson's workforce was fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, company spokesman Jessica Langrehr said in an email. This is up from nearly 50% in early August.

The first drawing was Friday, and the sweepstakes is scheduled through Sept. 24, resulting in five cash prizes of $10,000 each. According to Tyson, workers must receive at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine and provide proof before the weekly drawing to be eligible.

-- Nathan Owens

Business-conditions index sees state dip

Business conditions in Arkansas dipped slightly in August but remained healthy, according to the latest Creighton University Mid-America Index.

The overall index for Arkansas fell from 71.2 in July to 69.3 last month. Any score above 50 on the survey's indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.

"Durable goods manufacturers in the state are expanding at a solid pace, adding both jobs and hours worked, while Arkansas non-durable goods producers are experiencing more modest growth," said Ernie Goss, the Creighton economist who leads the survey.

The survey of purchasing managers in nine states in the Midwest found that the economic index for the region also declined slightly, going from 73.1 in July to 68.9 in August. Since declining to a record low in April 2020, the leading economic indicator has remained above growth-neutral for 15 of the past 16 months.

Managers reported that supply-chain bottlenecks represented the greatest challenge for the next 12 months.

-- Noel Oman

Gaining 3.55, index ends day at 667.05

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 667.05, up 3.55.

"Investors positioned themselves defensively as the real estate and utilities sectors outperformed following a weaker than expected ADP Employment Report for August seen as a precursor for monthly payroll data due on Friday," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.