U.S. extends ban on N. Korea travel for another year

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has extended for one year a Donald Trump-era ban on the use of U.S. passports for travel to North Korea.

The ban had first been imposed by then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 2017 after the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who suffered grievous injuries while in North Korean custody. It has been extended annually since then.

The State Department announced the extension of the ban until Aug. 31, 2022, in a Federal Register notice to be published today. Humanitarian groups have expressed concern about the effect the initial ban and its extensions have had on providing relief to isolated North Korea, which is one of the world’s neediest countries.

The ban makes it illegal to use a U.S. passport for travel to, from or through North Korea, also known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, unless the document has been specially validated. Such validations are granted by the State Department only in the case of compelling national interest.