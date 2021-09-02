Police beat: Vehicle found, man jailed in theft case

Vehicle found, man

jailed in theft case

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony theft of property after a Little Rock detective spotted him driving a vehicle reported missing, according to arrest records.

Deshawn Trenell Martin, 30, was seen exiting the driver seat of the vehicle at an Exxon gas station on Geyer Springs Road by the detective, the report says. It states Martin entered another vehicle, which was stopped by officers.

A warrant previously was issued for Martin for the vehicle, the report says. Officers also found multiple credit and debit cards belonging to the vehicle's owner on Martin at the time of the arrest.

Martin remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bond, according to jail records.