Vigil held for slain U.S. Marine in her home city in Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, Mass. -- A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown.

Officials in Lawrence, Mass., held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo's family at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rosario, 25, died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario's memory last weekend in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rosario, who was of Dominican origin, served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Tears stream down the face of a mourner during a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hometown of Lawrence, Mass., for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Tears stream down the face of Tracy Costley, right, as she attends a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hometown of Lawrence, Mass., for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Members of a motorcycle club carry American flags to attend a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hometown of Lawrence, Mass., for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Kathy Cuevas, of Lawrence, left, holds up a photo of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, during a vigil in her hometown of Lawrence, Mass., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Kathy Cuevas, of Lawrence, holds up a photo and shouts out the name of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, during a vigil for the U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in her hometown of Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Josh Farrell holds American flags during a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hometown of Lawrence, Mass., for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, left, walks with family members, at right, of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan, to attend a vigil Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in her hometown of Lawrence, Mass. (AP Photo/David Goldman)