The nation in brief: Youth sought after gunfire kills student

Youth sought after gunfire kills student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One student was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina high school Wednesday, and authorities were looking for the suspect, officials said.

Winston-Salem police Chief Catrina Thompson, fighting back tears, said at a news conference that Mount Tabor High School went into immediate lockdown as emergency responders, sheriff's deputies and police officers arrived just after noon to search for the suspect, who was believed to be a student at the school.

The injured student was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Thompson said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr., who joined deputies and officers at the school on the initial call, identified the dead student as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Christina Howell said all other students were safe, and authorities were "actively seeking the suspect."

Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students, and numerous emergency vehicles were at the scene. Parents frantic for information parked their cars on the sidewalks several blocks from the school as police directed traffic away from campus.

Law enforcement vehicles escorted school buses with Mount Tabor students off the campus to be reunited with their parents.

5 sailors still missing after copter crash

SAN DIEGO -- Rescue crews searched Wednesday for five sailors missing a day after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean about 70 miles off San Diego near an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

One sailor was rescued shortly after the crash of the MH-60S helicopter Tuesday afternoon and was listed in stable condition at a hospital in San Diego, according to a statement from the Navy's Pacific fleet.

Also injured were five other sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash, the statement said.

Navy officials did not immediately respond to email or phone messages seeking additional details.

Two of the injured sailors were taken to San Diego for treatment while three others were treated on board for minor injuries, the Navy said.

The crash happened while the helicopter was conducting what was described as routine flight operations.

Bishop abuse inquiry closed by Vatican

NEW YORK -- The Vatican has concluded that allegations of sexual abuse dating back a half century against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Brooklyn do not "have the semblance of truth," but an attorney for the accusers said they would press forward with their civil cases.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said Wednesday that the Vatican has closed its investigation into allegations made separately by two men who accused Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of abusing them a half century ago when he was a priest in New Jersey.

DiMarzio denied the accusations. Both of his accusers have filed civil claims against him.

"I repeat what I have said from the beginning. There is no truth to these allegations. Throughout my more than 50-year ministry as a priest, I have never abused anyone," DiMarzio said in a statement. He said he "fully cooperated" in the investigation.

The Vatican's handling of the case was being closely watched because it was among the first to come under new procedures put in place two years ago by Pope Francis to address allegations of sexual abuse against some of the church's highest ranking clergy.

"The Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, which rendered the decision, is in the business of continuing the secrecy of clergy sexual abuse by hiding the truth," the men's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, asserted.

Cap on Michigan alert system advances

LANSING, Mich. -- The Michigan Senate approved a bill Wednesday that aims to limit the use of the state's public threat alert system after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer utilized the technology as part of her response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The GOP-controlled Senate voted along party lines 20-16 to stipulate that the system, which can send messages to wireless devices, must not be activated to announce a new law or executive order unless the policy responds to "an immediate or nearly immediate loss of life or property."

Whitmer's administration used the state's alert system to provide information about her initial stay-at-home order in March 2020 and again in July 2020 for the governor's order requiring masks in indoor public spaces.

Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, the sponsor of the bill, has said "overusing the alert system" will cause people to "become numb to legitimate emergencies in the future."

Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said the bill would affect no one because of the way it was worded.

"The governor certainly believed that there was an immediate threat of ... loss of life or property at the beginning of this pandemic," Irwin said.