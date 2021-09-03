1971 C10 Chevy takes top prize in Gravette car show

GRAVETTE -- Dwight Luper of Siloam Springs won the Best of Show award in the 2021 Gravette Day car show with his 1971 C10 Chevy.

Jim Ellis of Siloam Springs was the winner of the Oldest Car trophy with his 1933 Chevy coupe. Aaron Hoyt of Eureka Springs took home the trophy for Kids Choice winner with his 2009 Dodge Challenger, Alice Cooper version.

The Gravette Historical Museum sponsored this year's car show, and no set entry fee was charged. Entrants instead were asked to make a donation to Gravette Bright Futures. A total of 67 vehicles were entered in the show and $802 was raised for Bright Futures. Bright Futures has recently made a large donation of school supplies to students in Gravette schools, and it also maintains a clothing and shoe closet at the school for youngsters who might need them.

Chris and Tina Crose, who have organized the show for several years, reported the following winners in each division:

Motorcycle Division: First place, 2003 K1200 LT/BMW, owned by Larry Linn of Bella Vista; second place, 2005 Shadow Spirit, owned by Weston Gilbert of Gravette; third place, 2004 Suzuki, owned by Josh Doud of Decatur.

Truck Division: First place, 1954 F100 (Old Henry), owned by Jim Floyd of Gravette; second place, 1996 Nissan Hardbody, owned by Shane and Jenny Hargrave of Gravette; third place, 1971 C10 Chevy, owned by Duane Smith of Rogers.

Modified Division: First place, 2019 Z6 Corvette, owned by Bob Hickman of Gentry; second place, 2016 Challenger Hellcat, owned by Cody Harris of Centerton; third place, 1944 Chevy BelAir, owned by Duane Smith of Rogers.

Classic Division: First place, 1970 Chevelle, owned by Bob Hickman of Gentry; second place, 1966 Ford Mustang, owned by Patty Morgan of Centerton; third place, 1938 Ford Deluxe, owned by Arami Picazo of Centerton.

Submitted Photo Jim Ellis, of Siloam Springs, shakes hands with car show organizer Chris Crose, as he accepts the plaque for Oldest Car in the 2021 Gravette Day car show. Ellis won the award with his 1933 Chevy coupe.

Submitted Photo Aaron Hoyt, of Eureka Springs, accepts the trophy for Kids Choice award in the Gravette Day car show. Youngsters who visited the show chose his 2009 Dodge Challenger, Alice Cooper version, as their favorite vehicle.

Submitted Photo Dwight Luper, of Siloam Springs, has a big smile just after Chris Crose presented him the trophy for Best of Show in the 2021 Gravette Day car show. Luper also won third place in the truck division with his 1971 C10 Chevy.