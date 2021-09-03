47 fewer covid patients hospitalized in state; death toll rises by 19

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Friday for the second consecutive day, while the number of coronavirus patients who were on ventilators fell for the third consecutive day.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,129, an increase that was smaller by more than 700 than the one the previous Friday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 19, to 7,022.

"Our COVID numbers are better than last Friday," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet. "After holidays, we often see a spike in cases and hospitalizations. As we go into the Labor Day weekend, let’s make sure we protect ourselves and our community to prevent another spike."

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by 47, to 1,243. The number on Friday was down by 216 from its all-time high on Aug. 16, and down by 128 from its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

The number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 353.

The number who were in intensive care fell by seven, to 527, after rising Thursday. The number of intensive care beds that were unoccupied statewide, however, fell by two, to 17, as a result of a drop in the state's total number of ICU beds.

Covid-19 patients made up about 48% of all patients in intensive care both Thursday and Friday.

Although down from their all-time highs, both the number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care and on ventilators remained well above the levels they reached in January.

Friday's daily increase in coronavirus cases was the first one in four days that was smaller than the one a week earlier, resuming a trend in new cases that has been mostly downward since Aug. 7.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,990, the first time it had been below 2,000 since the week ending Aug. 3.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 84, to 22,993.

Meanwhile, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was 11,728, larger by 549 than the one the previous Friday.

After falling a day earlier, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 10,530.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.