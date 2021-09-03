Troopers: Ashdown woman killed in rollover crash

An Ashdown woman was killed Thursday night in Little River County after a pickup struck her car, causing both vehicles to overturn, troopers said.

Melba Rose, 64, attempted to enter U.S. 71 around 9:40 p.m., crossing into the path of a 2020 Ford F-150, according to a preliminary crash report from state police. Troopers said the truck struck Rose’s car, a 2008 Honda Civic, and both vehicles rolled over.

The truck also hit a 2010 Pontiac G6 that was parked in a lot, the report states.

Rose died as a result of the crash, according to the report. The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Texarkana man, was brought to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, La. for treatment.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 407 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.