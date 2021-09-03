'Candyman' licks 'Free Guy,' leads recovery

"Candyman," a Universal Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer horror film, reached the top of the box office last weekend, knocking Walt Disney Co.'s "Free Guy" into second place after it topped ticket sales for two straight weeks.

The movie, which was repeatedly delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic, made $22.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated Sunday. Researcher Boxoffice Pro had estimated it would take in about $20 million in its opening weekend.

The sequel is a follow up to the original "Candyman" in 1992. The new film expects to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets.

"It was a quiet weekend, but it was another check mark in the success column for horror," Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore, said.

"Free Guy," which scored first place at the box office the previous two weekends, earned more than $13.5 million.

After "Free Guy," the numbers drop substantially.

Dergarabedian said consumers are being very selective in what they do outside of their homes, particularly when it comes to heading into theaters.

"When you have brand new movies, if they are of a genre that people love, like horror, or have stars, like Ryan Reynolds, and a movie that's perceived to be great, people want to go out to see them," he said. "The other films that are either available on streaming and/or not getting the greatest buzz or reviews are going to drop by the wayside. It's just the nature of this marketplace."

In third place, "Paw Patrol" reeled in $6.6 million -- a 50% dip from the film's opening weekend number. The Paramount film, based on the popular kids TV show, has garnered more than $24 million.

"Jungle Cruise" placed fourth with $5 million, helping the Disney action-adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt eclipse the $100 million mark in North America during a five-week span.

"Don't Breathe 2" earned $2.8 million, "Respect" starring Jennifer Hudson brought in $2.2 million and "The Suicide Squad" tallied just over $2 million.

Meanwhile, "The Protege" with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, pulled in $1.6 million and "The Night House" had $1.2 million.

"Black Widow" barely held onto the 10th spot with $855,000. In eight weeks, the Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson has accumulated more than $181.5 million in North America.

Dergarabedian believes the box office could experience some growing pains in the coming weeks.

"You're going to have a very top-heavy box office and particularly for films that are available on streaming," he said. "If they're not totally buzzworthy, then people will just stay at home and check them out there.

"If those movies at the top are generating great word of mouth and goodwill with audiences toward going to the movie theater, that's good for the business long term," Dergarabedian said.

Two of the top three films, including "Candyman," premiered exclusively in theaters, likely increasing sales. At a theater industry conference two weeks ago, cinema executives decried a newer strategy by studios, employed to survive the pandemic, in which they premiere new movies online and in theaters on the same day. They argued that release strategy cuts into their revenue and allows piracy to proliferate.

The movie industry overall is headed toward a $4 billion year domestically, according to an estimate from Bloomberg Intelligence. That's a vast improvement from last year, when studios and cinemas made about half as much, but shows how shaky the recovery has been. The industry is still running about 65% below where it was in 2019.