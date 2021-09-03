City hopeful for rebound

On Aug. 12, the U.S. Census Bureau confirmed what was known. Between 2010 and 2020, Pine Bluff decreased in population from 49,000 to 41,000. This decline had been projected in multiple census estimates over the past decade, and it's been evident in the vacant buildings and houses spread across town.

We're not oblivious to the factors that have contributed to this decline. They developed over many decades as a result of strategic decisions and investments that were not executed as needed. Therefore, feeling as though they've had no other choice, residents have left the community in search of better job opportunities, education for their children, and safer neighborhoods. Naturally, improving these aspects of Pine Bluff life has been among the city's top priorities.

It has led to considerable development occurring in Pine Bluff. Together, new companies like CARTI Cancer Center, Good Day Farm, People Shores, and Saracen Casino are bringing thousands of jobs to the city. And public facilities like the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, the Bloom Tennis facility, the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, and the newly renovated Pine Bluff Community Center are expanding learning and recreation.

These are limited examples of the overall progress that has been transpiring in the city, and there are strong indications that this hard work is paying off. For example, due to the pandemic that greatly diminished census count efforts as well as the risk of our population being substantially lower than census estimates, there was serious concern that our census results would have been even lower. This could have contributed to severe reductions in the amount of federal funding available to the city. Nevertheless, these results provide some hope for the future.

Of course, although our population did not decline as much as feared, and although the community has made great strides in revitalizing Pine Bluff, our renewal is far from complete. If Pine Bluff is to grow in the next decade, our actions must be directed toward concrete goals with even greater focus and urgency than ever before. These goals must be centered on improving access to quality education, strengthening the housing market, attracting jobs in which people can build careers, and creating safer neighborhoods by alleviating gun violence and giving young people an alternative to gangs.

We are currently working with community partners to advance these objectives. Downtown, for example, the city is supporting the construction of a school, and it's negotiating with a development company to build housing in the area. We're in the early stages of collaborating with community partners to create initiatives that increase homeownership.

The City Council will be considering legislation in September aimed at reducing blighted properties and nuisance vehicles, thereby cleaning up our neighborhoods. Under new leadership, our police department is improving operations, and working with community partners to execute more community-based gang reduction strategies.

And with a $16 million investment by the federal government, funding from the American Rescue Plan, the city intends to implement major upgrades to our water and sewer systems.

These are only the next steps in our ongoing efforts to advance the city, and more actions will be required in the future across a range of sectors. The problems that Pine Bluff is facing, which have driven away countless residents, did not develop over a single decade or within a few years. By the same token, the effort to rebuild Pine Bluff will not be completed in a few years. It will take time to see the full effects of our ongoing revitalization.

On behalf of the city, I appreciate every resident who stood to be counted in the census. And I'm thankful to every volunteer and census worker who led the count. Residents should not be discouraged by the ultimate results. Pine Bluff is moving onward, as our accomplishments over the last few years have proven. Often, these were successes that people described as impossible. In the years to come, as we build upon the significant investments that have been made as well as those on the horizon, we remain as hopeful as ever that the community will grow.

Shirley Washington is mayor of Pine Bluff.