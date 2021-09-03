Columbine survivor to speak at Decatur

DECATUR -- The morning of April 20, 1999, began as usual for the Scott family as the kids departed for their high school in Columbine, Colo. Little did Craig Scott know that within a few hours his life, as well as a whole community, would be changed forever.

Scott will be at Decatur High School at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 as part of his "Pain to Purpose" family program.

Scott, 16 at the time, was in the library with two friends when the sounds of gunfire outside the window began ringing out. Little did he know that his beloved sister and best friend, Rachel Joy, would become the first victim of one of the worst school shootings in late 20th-century history. But his story continued when a teacher came in and told everyone in the library that two gunmen were going down the hallway shooting students, teachers and staff.

While taking cover under a table, Scott and his two friends watched as the gunmen entered the library and began shooting. Both of Scott's friends were shot and killed in front of him. The only way Scott survived was by playing dead.

In all, 14 students and one teacher died in what is now known as the Columbine High School massacre. The two gunmen, seniors Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, took their own lives, becoming the fourteenth and fifteenth victims.

Scott says that out of tragedy came triumph as he turned a negative situation into a positive message that he shares across the country.