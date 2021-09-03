Separate crashes kill 2 Arkansas motorcyclists, authorities say

A 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash near DeWitt on Thursday night after he was thrown from his vehicle, troopers said.

Malcolm Lloyd Dillingham was driving a 2008 Kawasaki V5N south on Arkansas 1, approaching Landleveler Road when the crash happened just before 9:55 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said a 2014 GMC Acadia headed north on Arkansas 1 attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield to the motorcyclist. The front end of the motorcycle struck the right-rear corner of the GMC, and Dillingham was thrown from the vehicle, according to the report.

Dillingham, who was from Stuttgart, was transported to Dewitt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Earlier Thursday, a motorcyclist was killed after striking a curb, police said.

Officers responded around 7:35 a.m. to the intersection of Parker Road and Shelby Drive for a crash involving a single motorcyclist, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

The motorcycle left the south side of Parker Road and struck the curb in the 2100 block, the post states. Martin Dorton, the driver, was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash, police said.

Dorton, who was from Jonesboro, was taken to an area hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, according to police. He was 64, a preliminary crash report states.

At least 407 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.