D-lineman's grandpa has state ties

Highly regarded junior defensive lineman Tyler Gant is in the process of sorting through schools, but he has a family member that's definitely fond of the University of Arkansas.

Gant, 6-3, 272 pounds, of St. Louis Christian Brothers has 10 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Colorado, Kansas State and others.

He, along with his father Brian and and grandfather Michael, visited Fayetteville on June 20.

"My grandpa actually grew up in Arkansas and then he moved to St. Louis," said Gant, who noted the Arkansas trip was his grandfather's lone visit of the summer. "It was really cool for him going and seeing the stadium. He liked that. That was his favorite trip. He was most excited for that one."

His grandfather, who's 73 years old, is from Augusta while Gant's mother's side of the family is also from Arkansas. His grandfather appears to be favoring the Hogs for his grandson's signature.

"He won't say it directly, but I definitely feel like he does," Gant said.

Gant also made trips to Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa and Iowa State during the summer. Coach Sam Pittman and his staff will take advantage of the atmosphere for next weekend's Texas game to host a large group of prospects with Gant being one planning to attend.

"I had a good time," said Gant of his June trip to Arkansas. "I loved the campus. The coaching staff seemed really cool from the little time I had with them. So coming down and having an in-game experience I feel like would be awesome."

He expects the crowd to be intense for the Longhorns.

"The campus is humongous, so I know games have to be insane," he said. "The love of the fane base That town really loves the Razorbacks and it shows."

Gant and defensive line coach Jermial Ashley have a good vibe going.

"The few conversations I've had with coach Ashely have been good," Gant said. "I got to talk to him a lot during the camp obviously and a little bit after camp during the tour He seems like a great coach. He definitely knows what he's talking about and I'm excited to see what the D-line does this season."

He said he's still learning about his options but said the Hogs are on his mind.

"Arkansas is definitely in consideration though, I'm excited to build a relationship with the coach staff," Gant said.

Gant, who has a 285-pound bench press and 455 squat, has a 4.5 grade-point average. He's looking to major in mechanical engineering

"I love working with robotics," he said.

