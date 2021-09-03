Decision favors LA’s homeless

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court Thursday upheld an injunction preventing the city of Los Angeles from taking and destroying bulky items like mattresses and carts left by tens of thousands of homeless people on public property.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Los Angeles city ordinance violated the 4th Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable government seizure of their property, “even when that property is stored in public areas.” “City employees have discarded a crate that a person used to secure his pet dog at night, carts that a person used to transport his possessions, wooden pallets and a cushion on which a person slept, and bins that a person used to keep her clothing dry — sometimes in the presence of their respective owners,” wrote 9th Circuit Judge Michelle T. Friedland, an Obama appointee.

Friedland, writing for the majority, said past court decisions have made it clear that the government may not destroy unabandoned personal property left in parks and on sidewalks and streets. “The city is free to draft a lawful version” of the ordinance, she wrote.