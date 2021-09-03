Covid news in brief: Drawings at UAFS for prizes to begin

Drawings at UAFS for prizes to begin

Prize drawings for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith students fully vaccinated against covid-19 will begin Sept. 14, the university announced Thursday.

A total of 27 prizes will be awarded, with drawings to be held every two weeks over the fall semester. Top prizes include $1,000 credits to be applied toward university accounts and Samsung Galaxy tablet computers.

Students must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 to win. Students must also sign up to enter the drawings and, to claim prizes, show proof of vaccination.

Federal coronavirus relief funds awarded to the university for institutional use will be used to pay for the incentive program, UAFS spokeswoman Rachel Putman said.

