Elsik provides speed, power to Farmington offense

FARMINGTON -- Starting a sophomore at quarterback is often risky, but Farmington will count on a group of seniors to help make Cameron Vanzant's transition to the varsity level a bit smoother.

Guys like Caden Elsik, a returning all-conference player at running back for the Cardinals.

"Caden is extremely important to our team this year," Farmington first-year coach J.R. Eldridge said. "He is a great leader for us, an offensive weapon, and an outstanding young man."

Elsik is a two-sport standout in baseball and football who aspires to continue his athletic career in college. He's a shortstop and a pitcher who helped Farmington to a 23-7 record and an appearance in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament last spring. In football, Elsik will be a primary offensive weapon for the Cardinals this fall after rushing 1,155 yards with 13 touchdowns as a junior.

"Caden has a high football I.Q. and he has great vision in the backfield as a running back," Eldridge said. "He knows where his track is going to be and he can adjust based on what the defense is giving him. He can run through a defender and he can also make a defender miss."

Elsik rushed for 41 and a touchdown when Farmington opened the season last week with a 40-21 victory at Rogers Heritage. Vanzant performed quite well when he completed 22-of-28 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Rogers Heritage. But the stakes are higher tonight when Farmington returns home to face rival Prairie Grove at the Cardinals Sports Complex. Prairie Grove beat Farmington 19-7 last year after the Cardinals defeated the Tigers 27-7 in the first game played at their new stadium.

"They're going to be physical, they always are," Elsik said of the Tigers, who finished 10-2 last season.

Farmington finished 5-6 last season, including 2-4 in the 5A-West Conference. But there is a renewed sense of optimism for Farmington football with the arrival of Eldridge, who won two state championships at Arkadelphia before leading North Little Rock into the championship game of the Class 7A state playoffs last season.

Elisk, who is also the punter at Farmington, is a dual-threat in the backfield with his ability to run and catch the football. He was the difference in a 29-21 win over Clarksville when he scored four touchdowns (119 yards rushing, 69 yards receiving).

"Caden is quite the athlete coming out of the backfield," Clarksville coach Kris Buckner said. "It's always hard game-planning against these type of guys because they can run or catch the ball exceptionally well out of the backfield, which is the case with Caden."

Elsik is confident Farmington's success in baseball last spring can continue in football this spring. Elsik was a big part of that success an an All-State player who batted .433 with an on-base percent of .544. He had a fielding percentage of 82 percent and two of his 40 hits were home runs.

"Caden's work ethic and enthusiasm are second to none," said Jay Harper, baseball coach and defensive coordinator in football at Farmington. "I can't wait to see him play this spring and I look forward to seeing him play at the college level. Caden is one of the best players ever to put on a Farmington uniform in baseball or football."

For now, Elsik's focus is on football and leading the Cardinals to a winning record and success in the state playoffs. But he hasn't set any personal goals after rushing for 1,155 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also caught 22 passes for 232 yards and three scores.

"I put my personal goals to the side because it's more of a team mindset this year," Elsik said. "Coach Eldridge has really brought that. I just want to be the best teammate I can be."

So, as a teammate to a young quarterback, what will the Elsik tell Vanzant as he makes his first varsity start tonight against the Cardinals' biggest rival?

"There's going to be a lot of talking," Elsik said. "But you just have to stay calm and do your thing."

That's good advice, especially coming from a senior who has known success in both football and baseball at Farmington.