Estrada's blast puts end to Giants' 4-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thairo Estrada hit a three-run home run during San Francisco's four-run eighth inning, and the Giants beat the Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a four-game sweep.

A day after falling out of first place for the first time since May 30, the Giants (85-49) moved into a tie atop the NL West with the idle Los Angeles Dodgers. The archrivals face off in a three-game series beginning Friday night.

Austin Slater also connected, and Logan Webb pitched seven sparkling innings. San Francisco had dropped four in a row.

"I think it was a much-needed victory for us," Manager Gabe Kapler said. "It's a good boost of confidence going into the next series, but obviously, all of our attention and focus was on today's game."

Milwaukee (82-53) wasted a terrific performance by Eric Lauer, who tossed seven innings of three-hit ball. The NL Central leaders had won four in a row.

Darin Ruf put the Giants ahead to stay with a two-out RBI double off Devin Williams in the eighth. Estrada followed with a drive to left for his fourth home run.

"My approach was just to relax, look for a pitch up, something that I was able to drive," Estrada said through a translator.

Williams (7-2) got two outs and was charged with four runs. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year allowed one unearned run over his previous 22 appearances, striking out 31 in 21 innings.

Slater put San Francisco in front when he drove Lauer's first pitch over the wall in left-center for for his second career leadoff drive. Slater also became the 10th Giant to reach 10 home runs this season, the most in franchise history.

The Brewers tied the game in the fourth on an RBI double by Jace Peterson, scoring Luis Urias.

Tyler Rogers (5-1) got the win, striking out the side in the top of the eighth to lower his ERA to 1.80.

Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell was ejected with two outs in the ninth for arguing a foul ball that was initially ruled a two-run home run for Willy Adames.

"In the end, I think they got that call right," Counsell said. "When a guy that's 75 feet away from the call gets the call reversed, it's just a little suspicious. So that was my argument, but they got it right."

BRAVES 6, ROCKIES 5 Adam Duvall hit a two-run home run in Atlanta's three-run fifth inning, and the Braves overcame a grand slam by Charlie Blackmon to beat Colorado.

CUBS 6, PIRATES 5 (11) Sergio Alcantara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for its third consecutive win.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 6 Andrew McCutchen drove in four runs and Philadelphia erased a six-run deficit on its way to the three-game series sweep of Washington.

METS 4, MARLINS 3 Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith broke a seventh-inning tie with an RBI single and New York beat Miami for its fifth consecutive victory. Marlins leadoff batter Miguel Rojas and Mets counterpart Jonathan Villar each homered on the first pitch they saw, the first time that's happened in a major league game since at least 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

RED SOX 4, RAYS 0 Eduardo Rodriguez pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Boston beat Tampa Bay for a split of their four-game series with the AL East-leading Rays.

INDIANS 4, ROYALS 2 Triston McKenzie limited Kansas City to a run and two hits over six innings and Cleveland beat the Royals. Owen Miller hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

ATHLETICS 8, TIGERS 6 Jed Lowrie hit a three-run home run in the first inning for the first of Oakland's eight two-out runs against Matt Manning in a victory over Detroit.

