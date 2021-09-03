Farmington braces for tough Tigers from Prairie Grove

Going from a Class 7A to a Class 4A opponent usually means a drop in competition for most high school teams in Arkansas.

But not if you're Class 5A Farmington preparing to face Class 4A Prairie Grove, a longtime rival of the Cardinals. First-year coach J.R. Eldridge will experience for the first time tonight the annual Highway 62 rivalry with Prairie Grove, which will join Farmington in the 5A-West Conference next season.

"Coach (Danny) Abshier has been at Prairie Grove for years and has had a lot of success," Eldridge said. "We've got a lot of respect for the way he coaches his players. I expect Prairie Grove to play its best football and I expect our team to play its best football."

Prairie Grove did not play last week when Farmington opened its season with a 40-21 victory at Class 7A Rogers Heritage. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant made his varsity debut by completing 22-of-28 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns. Vanzant can rely on an experienced supporting cast that includes all-conference receiver Devonte Donovan and all-conference running back Caden Elsik, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards last season.

Prairie Grove will counter with mostly a power running game led by quarterback Paytin Higgins and Colin Faulk. Junior Matt Valasco is an emerging target at tight end while Landon Semrad has big-play ability at receiver.

Farmington lost 19-7 at Prairie Grove a year after beating the Tigers 27-7 in the first game played at the Farmington Sports Complex. Prairie Grove presents a tougher challenge than the one Farmington faced last week, but the Cardinals should come out on top in the continuation of one of the best high school football rivalries in Arkansas.

RICK'S PICK Farmington

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

LAST WEEK: 16-1 (93 percent)

CLASS 7A

Conway at BENTONVILLE

FAYETTEVILLE at Owasso, Okla.

Springdale Har-Ber at NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Springdale at CHOCTAW, OKLA.

Fort Smith Southside at GREENWOOD

BENTONVILLE WEST at Muskogee, Okla.

CLASS 5A

HARRISON at Mountain Home

CLASS 4A

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Poteau, Okla.

Huntsville at CLINTON

INOLA, OKLA. at Gravette

Ozark at BOONEVILLE

CLARKSVILLE at Mena

Gentry at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

Green Forest at POTTSVILLE

Dardanelle at CHARLESTON

Greenland at ELKINS

Mountainburg at CEDARVILLE

West Fork at BERRYVILLE