Fayetteville High School fights lead to arrests

FAYETTEVILLE -- A series of fights at Fayetteville High School on Friday afternoon led police to take some students into custody, Principal Jay Dostal wrote in a message to parents.

The fights were "quickly diffused" by school administrators and school resource officers, and any student who needed medical attention received it immediately, Dostal wrote.

"Students not involved in these incidents are safe and have returned to class," Dostal said.

Dostal also noted videos are circulating on social media from the incidents, and he requested parents ask their children to delete these videos from their phones and social media "to protect student privacy rights and reduce the potential for repeat incidents."

"The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority," Dostal wrote. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated, and the matter will be investigated thoroughly. Please let your child know that counselors and administrators are available at any time to discuss these incidents or any concerns."