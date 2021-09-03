FBI looking into reports of Northwest Arkansas students sharing child porn

Northwest Arkansas high school and middle school students have been viewing and posting images of child pornography and bestiality, prompting the FBI to look into the situation, an agency spokesman said Thursday.

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI field office in Little Rock, said the agency received information from people and companies that students in Benton, Madison and Washington counties have been involved in what could be federal crimes.

"We have a very disturbing trend here in Northwest Arkansas," Hagan said. "We're not really terming it an investigation but it's a trend of high school kids in the Northwest Arkansas area, and some middle school kids, sharing this child pornography, or child sexual abuse material."

The number of kids posting this kind of material is "alarming," he said.

Spokesmen for two Northwest Arkansas school districts said they're aware of the situation.

The Fayetteville School District was aware of the issue only because of media reports, public information officer Alan Wilbourn said in a message.

Ashley Kelley Siwiec, communication director for the Rogers School District, said she had also seen the media reports. Siwiec said the district works to keep students safe while they learn to use technology, including social media.

"It takes a team effort to help children navigate all of the technology and materials available to them," Siwiec said. "At Rogers Public Schools, we are committed to helping our students use school technology and the school day for learning. We use tools like internet safety training, filters, supervision and monitoring to deter inappropriate activity. At school, there are consequences not only for violating school discipline policies and computer use agreements but also with law enforcement if any laws are broken. We appreciate our partnership with parents and our law enforcement agencies to keep our children safe."

Hagan said the problem appears to be regional, at least for now.

"We've gotten reports from Benton County, Madison County and from Washington County," Hagan said. "It isn't happening in Little Rock. It's not happening in Jonesboro or Texarkana. We've suddenly been inundated with these reports. A bunch of high school kids are messing around with something they shouldn't. They think it's funny. They think it's cute or they think it's cool. It's not."

Hagan said the bureau has received information from a number of sources and has assigned investigators to check those reports.

"We've got a boatload of tips and leads that we have to track down," he said.

The information the FBI has received indicates the images are being posted through apps on smartphones, tablets and other devices, Hagan said. He said the Snapchat app has been used frequently.

He said the images are placed on the "my eyes only" feature of the app, which requires a password to access. Hagan said the images are still on the app and the company is working "hand in hand" with the FBI in searching for the material.

Hagan said viewing or posting these types of images is a serious crime that can carry substantial sentences in federal prisons.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice website, a first-time offense of possession of a single image of child pornography carries a sentence of five to 20 years in prison. Several offenses of possession or distribution can carry longer sentences.

"These kids don't have driver's licenses yet, but they're looking at five to 20 years in prison," Hagan said.

Natalie Tibbs is executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. The center provides services to victims of child abuse and assists law enforcement agencies in their investigations.

Tibbs said child pornography is something the center has found to be too common in cases they deal with.

"We had a young girl in here at our shelter and she was a victim of that," Tibbs said. "She was involved in making child pornography. The long-term trauma is unbelievable."

Tibbs said child pornography is also used frequently by sexual predators to groom victims. She said the experience of those who work at the center shows a frequent connection between viewing child pornography and child sexual abuse.

"Individuals become addicted to child pornography," Tibbs said. "Eventually, that's not enough. They start acting out on it."

One key to preventing kids from becoming involved in child pornography is parental involvement, Tibbs and Hagan both said.

Parents have to monitor their kids' use of social media and be aware of warning signs, such as use of apps requiring passwords to access. Tibbs said parents have to be proactive.

"We as parents have a great responsibility to teach our kids what's moral and what's right and wrong," she said. "We have to help them understand the long-term effects and to understand the context. Once that image is in their heads, you don't get it out. It doesn't just go away."

Hagan said the FBI will follow up on all of the reports it receives of this kind of activity. But he said he has seen investigators express frustration this "stupid trend" is taking them away from cases involving victims of abuse.

"Certainly, we hope it does die down because we are pulling resources away from more serious investigations," Hagan said. "We have children who are being abused in real life, in real time, and we need to rescue those kids. If we have to pull investigators off those cases, we are doing a disservice to those real-life victims. Those kids have to live in hell for another couple of days, weeks or months."