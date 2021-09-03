Former Central standout to join pro league

Former Little Rock Central guard Bryson Warren will bypass his final two years of high school and a chance to attend college to play professionally.

ESPN announced Warren has signed with Overtime Elite and will turn professional.

Warren, 6-3, 163 pounds, played his sophomore season for the Tigers and was set to attend Link Year Prep in Branson after leading Central to the Class 6A state title game and averaging 24.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

He was the first sophomore to be named Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association High School Player of the Year.

Warren released a statement Thursday on Twitter, thanking his family, college coaches, his spring and summer basketball team and the state of Arkansas for supporting him.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Warren, who turns 17 in October, is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2024 unless he graduates high school a year early.

Head of Overtime Elite basketball operations Brandon Williams praised Warren's ability.

"Bryson shows the foundational tools of an elite lead guard -- vision, speed, craftiness, athleticism, shooting and leadership abilities beyond his years," Williams said. "In his cerebral and competitive approach to the game, you can sense his desire to be the best at his position in the country. He'll get the chance to show and prove that day in and day out at OTE, as he sharpens his game against the best players across three classes in the country."

Overtime head coach and head of player development Kevin Ollie also had high praise.

"It's hard to imagine a player as developed as Bryson at such a young age. But in addition to his natural talent, the young man puts in the work and leads by example," Ollie said. "That's exactly what you want and need in a point guard -- level 5 energy all the time. I can't wait to coach the total person."

ESPN rated Warren the No. 14 prospect nationally in the updated rankings released this week for 2023 class. He's the eighth 5-star recruit to sign with Overtime Elite. Givony reports Warren is the 20th player to sign with the league, which plans to have 24 players for the inaugural season.

Warren had offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri and other programs. He made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Aug. 1.

The league gives elite high school prospects and international prospects an alternative to college. Three teams will make up the league. Teams will play each other, against academies and prep schools in the United States and international teams

Overtime Elite reports players will earn a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of at least $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. In addition, players will participate in revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and non-fungible tokens.

The league will offer online classes and tutoring for players in order to graduate from high school while also providing a life skills curriculum that includes financial literacy, social media and media training and mental health and wellness.