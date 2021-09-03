FYI: 'Molto Bella' screening tonight at Crystal Bridges, more

Today

"September 11, 2001" -- "The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "Molto Bella," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

I Love The '60s Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Saturday

Downtown Junk Fest -- With rustic, vintage, farmhouse, salvaged and antique merchandise, Saturday & Sunday, Main Street in Van Buren. With live music, food trucks & more. 262-6027.

Shiloh Museum -- Now open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sunday

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Be An Original Community Art -- Sept. 5-12, pick up a blank canvas, create your Halloween themed art and return it by Oct. 1 for display, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

Monday

Labor Day

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com