Gravette City Council OKs two items in quick meeting

GRAVETTE -- The regular meeting of the Gravette City Council, held Aug. 27 at the Civic Center, lasted only a few minutes.

All council members were present, as well as city attorney David Bailey and city finance director Carl Rabey. No citizens were present to comment.

Only two items of business were on the agenda. An ordinance was passed to consolidate platted lots owned by the Jim and Tammy Hendren Trust and Kim and Marylea Hendren and a resolution was passed approving adjustments to the 2021 budget.

The lot consolidation ordinance authorizes adding a 2.45-acre parcel of land and a 1.85-acre parcel of land to Tract Three in Hendren Addition, creating a 13.97-acre tract identified as Revised Tract Three.

Rabey reported there were no changes in city fund balances since the Aug. 12 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Council chairman Ron Theis commented at the conclusion of the meeting about the successful Gravette Day and how nice the restrooms in Kindley Park are. David Bailey also commented on the great Gravette Day. Mayor Kurt Maddox said it was one of the best Gravette Day parades and praised Gravette city employees for working so hard to get the restrooms ready for Gravette Day.