DEAR HELOISE: I love to do crafty projects, but it seemed as though my crafts were taking over the whole house. It was just too much with all the beads and scraps of this and that everywhere. I finally used an old fishing tackle box to hold all of my beads and labeled it "Beads." I did the same thing for my cross-stitch threads and needles. Now I can just pick up either tackle box and take my hobbies with me while keeping my home neat again.

-- Colleen S., Grimes, Iowa

DEAR HELOISE: I'm getting married on the first Saturday of December, but I have one problem. My father and I are not on speaking terms and haven't been for nine years. It was his choice, not mine. Mom remarried and my stepfather is so very kind and loving that I want him to walk me down the aisle. I sent my father an invitation, mainly just to let him know I was getting married, but now he thinks he's walking me down the aisle. What can I do to let my father know I'm walking with my stepfather?

I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but this really has me stressed to the max.

-- Ashley D., Bedford, N.H.

DEAR READER: Why not have both men walk you down the aisle, one on each side? Weddings can be changed to accommodate both men, and who knows, it might even open the door to a better relationship with your father. Or you can walk yourself down the aisle or have your mother walk you down the aisle. It's your wedding, so it's the bride's choice.

DEAR HELOISE: I just had hardwood floors installed in my home. As pretty as they are, I'd like to keep them in good shape. Any hints for me?

-- Jennifer C., Henderson, Tenn.

DEAR READER: Always use floor protectors on the legs of furniture to protect against scratching your floors. Never slide furniture; always pick it up and place it where you want it. Use area rugs, especially in high-traffic areas. Be careful when wearing high heels, which can dent your floors. Use a dust mop frequently to help keep your floors clean. If you have a dog, trim its nails so they don't cause any damage to your wood floors.

DEAR HELOISE: My wife and I are having a huge debate over whether or not bones can be put down the garbage disposal. She put chicken bones down the disposal the other night, and I was told that bones, along with grease and fats, are things that never should be in a garbage disposal. Which of us is correct?

-- Matthew P., Carlsbad, N.M.

DEAR READER: You're right about the bones and the grease and fats. You also should never put asparagus, artichokes, celery, corn husks or stringy vegetables down the disposal. Never use a drain cleaner on the disposal and don't grind plastic, glass or the shells of oysters or clams in your disposal.

