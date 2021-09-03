Horse virus confirmed in state

Eastern equine encephalitis in horses has been confirmed in Arkansas, both in separate locations in Pulaski County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

The department is urging owners to monitor their animals for early clinical signs, including loss of appetite, decreased activity and depression. Clinical signs can be subtle and progress to tremors, paralysis, altered mental state and stumbling. Some affected horses die within a few days; surviving animals may have residual nerve damage, the department said.

Owners should contact their regular veterinarian for more advice and to report any nervous system signs. Those without a regular veterinarian should call the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Division at (501) 297-2250, the department said. A quarantine order has been issued for the areas where the infected horses were found.

Eastern equine encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, is spread primarily by mosquitoes and flies that have bitten birds infected with the virus. Insect control and vaccinations for horses are the recommended measures for preventing the virus' spread.

Transmission to humans is rare but can be fatal, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, Arkansas had a confirmed case of human infection in 2012. Most cases are reported from states along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts. About 11 cases of human infection occur each year, although the number of cases in 2019 spiked to 38, according to the CDC.