Ida's flooding besets Northeast; toll at 46

NEW YORK -- In the aftermath of a ferocious storm that killed at least 46 people in the Northeast U.S., national and local leaders acknowledged Thursday that extreme weather events posed an urgent and ongoing threat.

The deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida left more than 150,000 homes without power. States of emergency remained in effect across the region by midday Thursday, as officials sought to get a handle on the damage.

Speaking from the White House, President Joe Biden said the damage indicated that "extreme storms and the climate crisis are here," constituting what he called "one of the great challenges of our time."

The president said he will further press Congress to pass his nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, the electric grid and sewer systems. The proposal intends to ensure that the vital networks connecting cities and states and the country as a whole can withstand the flooding, whirlwinds and damage caused by increasingly dangerous weather. Biden stressed that the challenge transcends the politics of a deeply divided nation because of the threats posed by the storms and fires.

"It's a matter of life and death, and we're all in this together," Biden said.

At a news conference in Queens on Thursday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said that she had received a call from Biden, who she said "offered any assistance" as the state assessed the damage from Ida, a storm that she said represented a new normal.

"We need to foresee these in advance and be prepared," she said.

The deluge of rain Wednesday -- more than half a foot fell in just a few hours -- turned streets and subway platforms into rivers. Emergency responders in boats rescued people from the rooftops of cars. Hundreds of people were evacuated from trains and subways. A tornado in southern New Jersey leveled a stretch of houses. Some rivers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania were still rising.

The rain broke records set just 11 days before by Tropical Storm Henri, underscoring warnings from climate scientists of a new normal on a warmed planet. Hotter air holds more water and allows storms to gather strength more quickly and grow ever larger.

Scientists say climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events -- such as large tropical storms, and the droughts and heat waves that create conditions for vast wildfires. U.S. weather officials recently reported that July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded in 142 years of record-keeping.

NYC FLOODING

New York City's subway lines remained at least partly suspended as of midday Thursday, as was commuter rail service across the region. Airports were open, but hundreds of flights had been canceled.

At least 13 people died in New York City, ranging in age from a 2-year-old boy to an 86-year-old woman, police said. Some drowned in basement apartments in Queens, where a system of makeshift and mostly illegally converted living spaces has sprung up. Suburban Westchester County reported three deaths.

In New York City, Sophy Liu roused her son from bed and put him in a life jacket and inflatable swimming ring as their first-floor apartment flooded in Queens.

Unable to open the door against the force of the water, she called friends for help. The water was nearly 5 feet high when they arrived to help, she said.

"I was obviously scared, but I had to be strong for my son. I had to calm him down," she recalled Thursday as medical examiners removed three bodies from a home down the street.

In another part of Queens, water rapidly filled Deborah Torres' first-floor apartment to her knees as her landlord frantically urged her neighbors below -- who included a baby -- to get out, she said. But the water rushed in so strongly that she surmised they weren't able to open the door. The three residents died.

"I have no words," she said. "How can something like this happen?"

Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the storm's strength took them by surprise.

"We did not know that between 8:50 and 9:50 p.m. last night, that the heavens would literally open up and bring Niagara Falls level of water to the streets of New York," said Hochul, a Democrat who became governor last week after Andrew Cuomo resigned.

De Blasio, also a Democrat, said he'd gotten a forecast Wednesday of 3 to 6 inches of rain over the course of the day.

The 3.15 inches of rain that fell in Central Park in one hour Wednesday eclipsed the record-breaking one-hour rainfall of 1.94 inches on Aug. 21. The National Weather Service, struggling to depict the level of danger, declared a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time.

N.J., PENNSYLVANIA FATALITIES

Officials said at least 23 people died in New Jersey and at least five in Pennsylvania, including one killed by a falling tree and another who drowned in his car after helping his wife to escape, according to authorities.

In Elizabeth, N.J., near Newark Airport, four people died and 600 were left homeless from rain and river flooding in an apartment complex, Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said.

Neighbors described hearing screaming from the complex about 11 p.m. as water flowed down the street, pushing dumpsters and cars around.

"Sandy had nothing on this," resident Jennifer Vilchez said, referring to 2012's Superstorm Sandy.

Two people were killed in Hillsborough, N.J., after they became trapped in their vehicles, a spokeswoman for the town said. Another death occurred in Passaic, N.J., where the Passaic River breached its banks and fish flopped in the streets.

In Bergen County, New Jersey's most populous county, County Executive James Tedesco, a former firefighter, said Thursday, "We have not complete devastation but close to it. This is as bad as I've ever seen it."

Record flooding along the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania inundated homes, highways and commercial buildings, even as meteorologists warned that rivers likely won't crest for a few more days. The riverside community of Manayunk remained largely under water.

The Schuyilkill reached levels not seen in over 100 years in Philadelphia, where firefighters were still getting calls about minor building collapses and people stuck in flooded cars Thursday morning, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

NEW ENGLAND DRENCHED

The remnants of Ida swept across parts of southern New England on Thursday, flooding streets and homes but not causing the catastrophic damage that just hours earlier had paralyzed the New York City area.

A Connecticut state police sergeant died after his cruiser was swept away.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, more than 9 inches of rain had fallen in New Bedford, Mass., and nearly 7 inches had fallen in Middletown, Conn.

Portsmouth, R.I., was drenched with more than 8 inches of rain, while about 4 inches had fallen in Hudson, Maine, according to the weather service.

A tornado touched down around 1:45 a.m. in Dennis, Mass., on Cape Cod, with winds of about 75 mph, the weather service said.

The tornado caused minor damage to one house and some tree damage, but nobody was injured, according to Lt. Peter Benson of the Dennis Police Department.

"From talking to the people in the home, they realized what was going on, and they sheltered in the basement," he said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said it had been in contact with communities across the state to determine the extent of the damage.

A road in Portsmouth had crumbled, and water service in the area was "extremely limited," the police there said.

In Waltham, Mass., police shared an image of several school buses submerged in floodwater while the police in Bristol, R.I., posted a photo of submerged cars and urged residents not to "attempt to drive around barricades or officers on posts" because they might not make it through the flooded streets.

In Northbridge, Mass., roughly 43 miles southwest of Boston, police reported that the Blackstone River had flooded backyards and had reached roads.

In Frederick County, Md., first responders used a boat to rescue 10 children and a driver from a school bus caught in rising waters.

One death was reported in Maryland.

At 11 a.m., Amtrak announced that all service between Washington and Boston had been canceled for the day.

POWER FAILURES IN SOUTH

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi remained without power after Ida toppled a major transmission tower and knocked out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations. New Orleans was plunged into total darkness; power began returning to parts of the city Wednesday. Biden is set to visit Louisiana today to survey some of the damage and meet with government officials there.

Biden said the flooding in Louisiana was less than the region experienced 16 years ago during Hurricane Katrina, crediting federal investments in the area's levee system.

"We know that there is much to be done in this response on our part," Biden added. "We need to get power restored. We need to get more food, fuel and water deployed."

He said he was receiving hourly updates on the disaster response and outlined efforts by the federal government to ease recovery efforts, including by making satellite imagery available to utility companies and waiving some regulatory requirements.

At Biden's request, the Energy Department said it was releasing 1.5 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ensure a steady fuel supply in the Gulf region, where sunken vessels are blocking key supply lines along the Mississippi River. The oil will be used by ExxonMobil at its Baton Rouge refinery. The company has agreed to replenish the strategic reserve, which is used as an emergency stockpile, within three months.

The president also scolded insurers who are declining to pay for the costs of damage or hotel stays for people who had to evacuate their homes.

"Don't hide behind the fine print and technicalities," Biden warned the insurers. "Do the right thing and pay your policyholders what you owe them."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested Biden's visit today would be crucial for the president to understand the destruction by seeing the widespread damage for himself.

"There's nothing quite like visiting in person," Edwards told reporters Wednesday after a briefing with local elected officials in Jefferson Parish, which took direct blows from Ida. "When you see it for yourself, it is just so much more compelling."

Asked what type of assistance he planned to request from Biden, Edwards said, "Quite frankly, the list is going to be very, very long." But he said a priority would be for a housing program to help people rebuild.

Information for this article was contributed by writers from the New York Times and by Bobby Caina Calvan, David Porter, Jennifer Peltz, Karen Matthews, Maryclaire Dale, Seth Borenstein, Darlene Superville, Dave Collins, Mark Pratt, Michael Catalini, Shawn Marsh, Wayne Parry, Michael Rubinkam, Claudia Lauer, Mark Scolforo, Josh Boak, Melinda Deslatte, Christina Larson and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.

