• Andrew Hogeland, chairman of the select board in Williamstown, Mass., said the board decided it doesn't have grounds to fire a 31-year veteran police officer who kept a photo of Adolf Hitler in his locker for two decades, even though it agreed that the photo was offensive.

• Lance Vitter, a Tammany Parish, La., sheriff's captain, said searchers using a cadaver-detecting dog continued to hunt for a 71-year-old man whose arm was ripped off by an alligator in Hurricane Ida floodwaters outside his home in Slidell and who disappeared as his wife went for help in a canoe.

• Kozo Iizuka, 90, a former top official of Japan's trade and industry ministry, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of negligence in a 2019 car crash that killed a 3-year-old girl and her mother, authorities said.

• Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 37, of Los Angeles, who face decades in prison after being convicted of helping steal $18 million in covid-19 relief funds, cut off their ankle monitors and went on the lam ahead of their sentencing, the FBI said.

• Sharon Brawner, a Kentucky native who once worked for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn., has taken the driver's seat as the new president and CEO of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky.

• Jacob DeJong, 23, of Springfield, Mo., accused of stomping on the head of 74-year-old Larry Woods when he became angry over Woods being disrespectful to Woods' female roommate, was charged with second-degree murder after Woods died, police said.

• William Garrick, 42, of Laurel, Miss., a former volunteer fire department chief and former leader of the Jones County Fire Council, was arrested on an embezzlement charge after he was accused of taking several thousand dollars from the council, deputies said.

• Nathan Sutherland, a former Arizona nurse accused of impregnating an incapacitated woman at a long-term care facility in Phoenix where she later gave birth, pleaded guilty to sexual-assault and abuse charges, prosecutors said.

• Jerrita Millington, 33, a District of Columbia police officer, apologized as she pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to pay $350 in penalties after she and another on-duty officer crashed two marked police cars while drag racing in a Washington neighborhood.