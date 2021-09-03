Johnson museum tours set Sept. 18

The John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18 as part of Smithsonian magazine's 17th annual Museum Day.

A native of Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder, chairman, chief executive officer and publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines and Johnson Publishing Co.

Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will open the site during Museum Day, a national celebration where museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.-based museums, according to a news release.

The event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to participate. This year's event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Co.

"Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors," according to the release. "It acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion."

The project celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme, Experience America, represents the return to, and resurgence of, the nation's diverse cultural experiences safely. While tickets will be free, participating museums will have safety precautions in place.

John H. Johnson Museum visitors can have a self-guided tour both at the museum and at the nearby Delta Heritage Trail State Park trailhead pavilion and park, where Johnson has a trailhead marker.

In 2004, community leaders of Desha and Jefferson counties and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff created the John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center in honor of Johnson, born in Arkansas City in 1918.

As leader of Johnson Publishing Co.. Johnson achieved many distinctions throughout his career, including being the recipient of more than 30 honorary doctorate degrees. He was inducted into the Sam M. Walton College of Business' Arkansas Business Hall of Fame and was the first African American to appear on Forbes Magazine's list of 400 wealthiest Americans.

Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org and Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay.