Jones Center Hosts Pump Track Championship Event

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Runway Bike Park hosted hundreds of cyclists at two qualifying events in May. The Championships Series Final is open to registered riders of all skill levels from ages 7 to 35-plus. Riders will compete in six age-group categories and must be registered by noon today. Registered riders can get a feel for the pump track in advance of the race during practice sessions from 2 to 6 p.m. today and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. The event is family friendly and free for spectators, who are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food and drinks available for purchase. (Courtesy Photo)

The USA Pump Track Championships Series Final will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Runway Bike Park's Velosolutions Pump Track -- one of the largest pump tracks in the U.S. -- on the campus of The Jones Center in Springdale. The race is the culmination of USA Pump Track Championship qualifying rounds, and the two winners of the 17-plus open category will go on to compete in the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships on Oct. 15-17 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Runway Bike Park hosted hundreds of cyclists at two qualifying events in May. The Championships Series Final is open to registered riders of all skill levels from ages 7 to 35-plus. Riders will compete in six age-group categories and must be registered by noon today. Registered riders can get a feel for the pump track in advance of the race during practice sessions from 2 to 6 p.m. today and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. The event is family friendly and free for spectators, who are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food and drinks available for purchase.

FAQ

USA Pump Track Championships

WHAT — The series final championship event for the USA Pump Track presented by the Walton Family Foundation, OZ Trails, Hyper Bike Co., SEVEN athletic apparel and Velosolutions.

WHO — Hosted by Runway Bike Park at The Jones Center — a 2.75-acre, state-of-the-art outdoor bicycle park that sees an average of 10,000 visitors a month.

WHEN — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE — The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

COST — Free to watch; $20 to ride

INFO — 756-8090; thejonescenter.net/pump-track-championships

Print Headline: Jones Center Hosts Pump Track Championship Event

