Jones Center Hosts Pump Track Championship Event

The USA Pump Track Championships Series Final will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Runway Bike Park's Velosolutions Pump Track -- one of the largest pump tracks in the U.S. -- on the campus of The Jones Center in Springdale. The race is the culmination of USA Pump Track Championship qualifying rounds, and the two winners of the 17-plus open category will go on to compete in the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships on Oct. 15-17 in Lisbon, Portugal.
(Courtesy Photo)
Runway Bike Park hosted hundreds of cyclists at two qualifying events in May. The Championships Series Final is open to registered riders of all skill levels from ages 7 to 35-plus. Riders will compete in six age-group categories and must be registered by noon today. Registered riders can get a feel for the pump track in advance of the race during practice sessions from 2 to 6 p.m. today and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. The event is family friendly and free for spectators, who are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Food and drinks available for purchase.
(Courtesy Photo)
FAQ
USA Pump Track Championships
WHAT — The series final championship event for the USA Pump Track presented by the Walton Family Foundation, OZ Trails, Hyper Bike Co., SEVEN athletic apparel and Velosolutions.
WHO — Hosted by Runway Bike Park at The Jones Center — a 2.75-acre, state-of-the-art outdoor bicycle park that sees an average of 10,000 visitors a month.
WHEN — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday
WHERE — The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale
COST — Free to watch; $20 to ride
INFO — 756-8090; thejonescenter.net/pump-track-championships