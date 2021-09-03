Lifeguard scarcity shuts water park

Normally, Labor Day weekend would be a last chance for folks from around southeast Arkansas to enjoy a bit of summer fun at Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, in White Hall.

Not this year.

It wasn't due to covid-19 as in 2020, but the start of local high schools, colleges and universities that left the water park short-staffed, said Jeff May, the White Hall mayor's assistant and water park manager.

Staff is particularly critical to the park's operation.

"We had to close because we couldn't get enough lifeguards to safely operate the pool when all the kids went back to school," White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said.

It's unfortunate, too, Foster said, adding that attendance had been strong this summer.

"It's one of the best years we've ever had," he said.

For many high school students, including White Hall, the first day of classes was Aug. 16, earlier than other years in the past, May believed.

Foster said historically Memorial Day marked the start of summer, and Labor Day marked the end but that's changed.

Starting in 2017, Arkansas state law sets the first day of school for the Monday in the week that contains the date of Aug. 19.

If Monday had fallen on Aug. 19, the park could have remained open a week longer but possibly not through the end of Labor Day, May said.

Also, many college and university classes and sports practices started in early-to-mid August, which meant the water park had already started losing staff before the high school start date, May said.

The city made the decision to close the city-owned water park the same day as the White Hall School District resumed classes, May said.

Certified lifeguards are critical to the operation, and May said that segment of his staff is made up primarily of college and high school athletes, cheerleaders and band members.

These employees are particularly hard to find and replace. May said he needs at least 14 lifeguards on duty to meet the state's minimum staffing requirements.

Students also fill about 95 percent of the water park's approximately 60 summer positions such as visitor check-in, cleaning, concession stand and other jobs.

These positions are also important to the operation. The park is one of the area's largest seasonal employers of students.

May said he has not yet crunched the total profit or attendance numbers for the 2021 summer season.

After covid-19 concerns and discussions by Foster and his staff this past spring, the water park opened on Memorial Day 2021 after being closed for more than about 18 months. It did not open during the summer of 2020 because of the statewide mandated shutdown.