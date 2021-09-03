The nation in brief: Limo firm exec gets probation in crash

Limo firm exec gets probation in crash

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. -- The operator of a limousine company was spared prison time Thursday in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people when catastrophic brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in upstate New York.

Loved ones of the dead excoriated Nauman Hussain, 31, as he sat quietly at the defense table during a hearing that was held in a high school gymnasium to provide for social distancing among the many relatives, friends and media members attending.

Hussain, the former operator of Prestige Limousine, had originally been charged with 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest U.S. transportation disaster in a decade.

But under an agreement for Hussain to plead guilty only to the homicide counts and spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial, he is being sentenced to five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service. His case had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A family rented the limousine in 2018 for a birthday celebration. En route, the limo's brakes failed on a downhill stretch of state Route 30 in Schoharie, west of Albany. The vehicle blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection at more than 100 mph and crashed into a small ravine.

Seventeen family members and friends were killed, along with the driver and two bystanders outside the store.

Twin toddlers found dead in hot SUV

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. -- Twin 20-month-old boys found dead in a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center were likely in the hot SUV for more than nine hours, authorities said Thursday.

A parent discovered the toddlers in rear-facing seats shortly after arriving around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood, investigators said.

Bryson and Brayden McDaniel appeared to have been in the SUV since the morning and likely died from exposure to the heat, Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said at a news conference. Further testing will be done over the next few weeks to rule out other causes, she said.

The boys were enrolled at the day care, Rutherford said. The coroner did not give the names of the parents, saying she did not want to criminalize them if the case was ruled an accident.

"Again, that's why I say if this was an unfortunate accident, we pray the family can find peace. But if it was a criminal act, we will help seek justice for these babies," Rutherford said.

Richland County deputies are investigating the deaths. No arrests have been made.

Temperatures topped 80 degrees for most of Wednesday in Columbia.

LGBT exhibit removal angers senator

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A state senator from Kansas City said he is demanding answers after an exhibit on the gay rights movement in Missouri was removed from the state Capitol.

Democrat Sen. Greg Razer, the only openly gay member of the Missouri Senate, said he was "appalled" when he was told the exhibit, "Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights" had been removed from the Missouri State Museum at the Capitol.

"There is NOTHING controversial about an exhibit that explains how members of the LGBT community fought to end persecution and demand rights as citizens," Razer tweeted Thursday.

Connie Patterson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the museum, said the exhibit was removed because the department did not follow a state law that requires it to coordinate activities at the museum with the Board of Public Buildings.

Patterson said Gov. Mike Parson was unaware of the exhibit until his office received several complaints about it.

On Tuesday, Uriah Stark, a legislative aide for state Rep. Mitch Boggs, a Republican from La Russell, posted pictures of the exhibit on Facebook and questioned why the "taxpayer funded museum is pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol?"

The next day, Stark thanked "several of our great elected officials" for having the exhibit removed.

Small jet crashes after takeoff, kills 4

A small jet crashed shortly after taking off from a small airport in Farmington, Conn., on Thursday morning, killing all four people aboard, officials said.

The jet took off just before 10 a.m. from the Robertson Airport before crashing into the building at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturing company, Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie said.

"It appears there was some type of mechanical failure during the takeoff sequence that resulted in the crash," he said.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 560X, was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, N.C., the Federal Aviation Administration said. Two pilots and two passengers aboard the plane were killed, McKenzie said. Their names were not immediately released.

The crash set off chemical fires inside the Trumpf building, Gov. Ned Lamont said, but everyone inside got out safely.