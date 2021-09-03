LIVE! in NWA: Mud Lung brings metal to Arkansas Event Center, plus live music all over NWA

Thirteen Nothing presents "May As Well Book a Metal Show" at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arkansas Event Center, 3570 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Fayetteville. Lineup features local outfits sludge metal band Mud Lung (pictured), Solid Ground, The Salesman and more.

Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door. facebook.com/ThirteenNothingEntertainmentXIII; facebook.com/MudLung.

ELSEWHERE

• Cann 5 performs with Lawrence Jamal at 7:30 p.m. today for the Live on the Green series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville Free. themomentary.org.

• 1Hundred Proof and The Jeff Horton Band perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. Free. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

•The Nace Brothers ($8) perform with Rackensack at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour; Boom Kinetic ($12) performs at 9 p.m. today; and The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute ($20-$25) performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• The Cadillac Three performs at 8 p.m. today at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. $20 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• 96 Miles Band will perform at 6 p.m. today; and Common Roots perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

