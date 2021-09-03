Looking back at films still in theaters

Another in our occasional series of second takes on movies now playing in theaters:

"Together"

Many couples faced the 2020 lockdown together with an unearned sense of optimism about their relationship that got severely challenged as the weeks wore on into months, and whatever small frayings at the fringes of their coupling got yanked into full-blown rending. It was, cruelly, perhaps the truest test of how strong your emotional foundation was.

For the protagonists in Stephen Daldry's nearly up-to-the-minute relationship dramedy, known only as "He" (James McAvoy), and "She" (Sharon Horgan), however, there is no such hopefulness at the outset of the lockdown: "I hate your face," he tells her -- and us -- flatly, right after explaining how the best part of his day, pre-lockdown, was saying goodbye to her in the morning. She rejoins with an equally withering depiction of him, explaining how she sometimes wakes up in the night in a "cold sweat," realizing "I actually used to love him."

The couple relay their unsparing sentiments in conspiratorial glee, directly addressing the camera (it's not so much a breaking of the fourth wall, since no such barrier was ever constructed) as if speaking to an unfortunate dinner guest caught at the table at the wrong time and place.

Their hatred of each other remaining held in comic equilibrium -- they had planned on breaking up, separately, until they went away for a weekend of mushroom picking, and he got deathly ill after eating a poison fungus, and they decided to give it another go, only this time while having a child, Arthur (Samuel Logan), a "curious" and "peculiar" young lad, who mostly steers clear of his heavily emoting parents -- the pair begin the lockdown in March 2020, only worrying that her elderly mother gets well cared for in their absence.

The film moves on from day one, at first in monthly increments, while keeping a running tally of the number of U.K. covid deaths, loosely following He and She as they are helpless to save her mother from a lonely and miserable covid-contracted death at an overrun hospital, and her resultant anger and bitterness against a national health service that seems as hapless and short-sighted as our own.

We then jump months ahead to December 2020, as the couple are more or less happily trimming their Christmas tree, and teasingly talking about a resurgence of passion that took both of them quite unexpectedly in recent weeks; before going further on into 2021, after he has politically swiveled fairly dramatically from bootstrap-capitalist (before lockdown, he owned a boutique data analytics consulting firm that goes belly-up in the course of the year), to sympathetic humanist; and she, from gritty charity-worker to outspoken government critic.

Shot over just 10 days during the lockdown, at first blush, you might conjure a comparison with Sam Levinson's heavily criticized "Malcolm & Marie," also a film about a couple stuck together in close confines, but this screenplay, by Dennis Kelly, is much sharper, its focus beyond the couple's relationship politics to something very basic about human connection and infernal difficulties of cohabitation in the first place. The writing is sharp and incisive, and often brutally funny ("Watching you eat," she tells him in one early particularly wicked diatribe, "makes all the eating processes more apparent. Like mastication, and rending of flesh, grinding of masher, mixing with saliva, and sucking it down to yer big old meat bowl of acid ..."), performed superbly, with crackerjack timing by McAvoy and Horgan, who take to their richly resonant lines with the relish of a pair of famished leopards.

As much as the covid lockdown may have exposed the faulty construction and deep divisions of many relationships, for others, the film suggests, the proximity and churning anxiety can lead to better understanding of each other, if not the rest of the world at large. As humans, we might very well not be kicking around for much longer -- in fact, in this country, with its savagely politicized covid encampments, the end might be sooner than later -- but Daldry and Kelly seem to hold out a smidgen of hope that the coming apocalypses might actually serve to unite humanity in one last ironic swing around the dance floor, before laying waste to us all.

"The Night House"

The Midnight slate at Sundance, as with other similar categories at other festivals, is by nature a roll of the dice. Some nights, you'll find something absolutely brilliant ("The Babadook," "The Nightmare"), many other nights, something a good deal less so. When I first got to see David Bruckner's ghost story, nearly two full years ago, at a theater in mountainous Park City in the wee hours of the winter morning, I had to accept it wasn't close to one of those conceptual masterpieces, but it does at least offer some serious jumpscare thrills en route to a rather too explicated finish.

Rebecca Hall plays Beth, a grieving widow, whose architect husband just left their modern manse overlooking a lake to shoot himself in their wooden rowboat, leaving behind a note to his wife that suggested with his death, she would finally be protected. Obsessed with trying to find why he might have done such a thing, and what he was trying to protect her from, Beth slowly begins to unravel his dark, secret life, even as her dreams become waking nightmares of visions, blasts of music from their downstairs stereo, and seeming visitations by either her husband or another dark force from behind the veil ("All houses," as the film intones, "wherein men have lived and died are haunted houses" -- good to know!).

There are a great many scenes of Beth alone in this still unfinished house on the lake, with creaks and moans, and sudden gusts of wind, setting us up for one major would-be scare or another, but rarely do any of these that eventually arrive hit more than a glancing blow on our psyches.

That is, except for a downright sadistic sound design that periodically shocks your system into painful panic, and a bewitching performance from Hall herself, who gives it all she can, carrying it from first frame to last. As the film gets deeper into its mysteries, and, more disappointingly, its more trite explanations, her intensity and commitment never flag. It's like watching the lone star player on a moribund sports team otherwise going absolutely nowhere, dutifully doing everything they can for what amounts to be a losing cause.

Bruckner's effort serves up enough genuine creepiness and atmospheric dissonance to earn your attention, but the narrative slowly devolves into something as depressingly predictable as yet another installment of the "Final Destination" franchise. As with a festival Midnight slate in general, you win some and you lose some.